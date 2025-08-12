Bears Announce Eight Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed four DBs to the roster, including Millard Bradford, Mekhi Garner, Kaleb Hayes and Mark Perry.

To make room, the Bears waived WR John Jackson, K Jonathan Kim and DB Major Burns (injury designation) while placing DB Shaun Wade on injured reserve.

Garner, 25, signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of LSU following the 2023 draft. He was let go after camp and was on and off the practice squad for the following two seasons.

Garner signed with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL in March 2025 but was released two weeks later.

In his career, Garner has appeared in three games for the Eagles.

Perry, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Texans practice squad before joining the Patriots practice squad.

New England re-signed Perry to a futures contract following the conclusion of last year but waived him this offseason.

Tennessee claimed him off of waivers but released him earlier this month.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.