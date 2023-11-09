Bears Announce Four Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Chicago Bears announced they have activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown and CB Josh Blackwell from injured reserve.

The Bears also elevated LB Micah Baskerville and TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad to the active roster.

St. Brown, 27, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to a one-year deal last offseason before extending him for three years.