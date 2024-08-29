Bears Make Six Practice Squad Transactions

The Chicago Bears announced they have made six practice squad moves, signing LS Scott Daly, OL Chris Glaser, DL Sam Roberts and WR Samori Toure.

The Bears cut DB Quindell Johnson and DL Dashaun Mallory to make room.

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

LS Scott Daly DL Sam Roberts WR Samori Toure LB Micah Baskerville OL Theo Benedet TE Stephen Carlson DL Byron Cowart OL Jake Curhan WR Collin Johnson LB Carl Jones DL Jamree Kromah DB Tarvarius Moore QB Austin Reed DB Reddy Steward DB Ro Torrence OL Chris Glaser

Toure, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024. Green Bay cut Toure coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.