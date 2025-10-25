Bears Place CB Kyler Gordon & LT Braxton Jones On IR, Among Other Moves

Per Scott Bair, the Bears have placed CB Kyler Gordon and LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve.

The team also signed RB Jonathan Ford to their active roster and elevated DB Dallis Flowers and TE Stephen Carlson in corresponding moves ahead of Week 8.

Gordon, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus when the Bears signed him to a three-year, $40 million extension that included $31.25 million in total guarantees.

In 2025, Gordon has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and one sack.