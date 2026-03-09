Bears Re-Sign LB D’Marco Jackson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears and LB D’Marco Jackson have agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract on Monday before the start of free agency.

According to Rapoport, the contract can max out at $10.5 million with incentives.

Jackson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $4 million contract with New Orleans.

However, the Saints opted to waive Jackson at the start of the 2025 season and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bears.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 43 tackles, one sack, an interception and three pass defenses.