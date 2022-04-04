Bears Re-Signing TE Jesper Horsted

Courtney Cronin reports that the Bears are re-signing TE Jesper Horsted after tendering him as an exclusive rights free agent last month.

Horsted, 25, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, Horsted appeared in seven games and caught two passes for 21 yards and two touchdowns.