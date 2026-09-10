Bears Release S Marlen Sewell With Injury Settlement

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears released S Marlen Sewell from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Sewell, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 196th-ranked cornerback in the 2021 recruiting class out of Birmingham, Alabama. He committed to Vanderbilt and remained there for five years.

Sewell signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft but was let go in June. He caught on with the Bears during camp and re-signed to the practice squad after being let go shortly after roster cutdowns.

In his collegiate career, Sewell appeared in 45 games over five years at Vanderbilt and recorded 102 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.