Bears Remove OL Germain Ifedi From PUP

The Chicago Bears announced they took OL Germain Ifedi off the PUP list on Monday, clearing the veteran to practice.
We have removed OL Germain Ifedi from the PUP list.
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 23, 2021
Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.
Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.
In 2020, Ifedi appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, making 16 starts for them at guard.
