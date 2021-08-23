Bears Remove OL Germain Ifedi From PUP

The Chicago Bears announced they took OL Germain Ifedi off the PUP list on Monday, clearing the veteran to practice.

#Bears roster move:

We have removed OL Germain Ifedi from the PUP list. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 23, 2021

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2020, Ifedi appeared in all 16 games for the Bears, making 16 starts for them at guard.