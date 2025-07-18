Bears Sign Second-Round WR Luther Burden III, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Chicago Bears have signed second-round WR Luther Burden III to a rookie contract, per Adam Schefter.

This officially wraps up the Bears’ 2025 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 10 Colston Loveland TE Signed 2 39 Luther Burden WR Signed 2 56 Ozzy Trapilo OT Signed 2 62 Shemar Turner DT Signed 4 132 Ruben Hyppolite II LB Signed 5 169 Zah Frazier CB Signed 6 195 Luke Newman G Signed 7 233 Kyle Monangai RB Signed

Burden, 21, was a five-star recruit and multi-year starter at Missouri. He was named first-team All-SEC after the 2023 season and declared for the draft as a junior the following season.

Dane Brugler has Burden as the No. 3 receiver and the No. 27 player in this class with a first-to-second-round grade.

The Bears used the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Burden. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $10,952,252 contract with a $4,605,273 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Burden recorded 192 receptions for 2,263 yards (11.8 YPC) and 21 touchdowns to go along with 34 rush attempts for another 234 yards and four scores in 38 career games.