Bears Sign WR Maurice Alexander To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears officially signed WR Maurice Alexander to a futures contract for the 2025 season on Friday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Bears:

OL Theo Benedet OL Chris Glaser WR John Jackson LB Carl Jones DL Jamree Kromah QB Austin Reed OL Ricky Stromberg WR Samori Toure TE Joel Wilson TE Jordan Murray DB Alex Cook OT Joshua Miles WR Maurice Alexander

Alexander, 28, went undrafted out of Florida International back in 2020. He was later drafted by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in February of 2022. The Lions signed Alexander in August of 2022 and he was on and off their roster from there.

In 2022, Alexander played in 10 games for the Stars and started six of them, catching 20 passes for 234 yards (11.7 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also made one post-season appearance, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown.

For his career, Alexander has appeared in four games and returned six kicks for 146 yards.