Bears Signing DB Mark Perry

The Chicago Bears are signing DB Mark Perry following a successful workout on Monday, according to Brad Biggs.

Perry, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and had a brief stint on the Texans practice squad before joining the Patriots practice squad.

New England re-signed Perry to a futures contract following the conclusion of last year but waived him this offseason.

Tennessee claimed him off of waivers but released him earlier this month.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.