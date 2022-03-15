Bears Signing LB Nicholas Morrow

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are signing LB Nicholas Morrow to a contract on Tuesday.

Morrow, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal last offseason, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

In 2020, Morrow appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 78 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery, and nine passes defended.