Bears To Activate LB Tremaine Edmunds From IR

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bears plan to activate LB Tremaine Edmunds from injured reserve before Week 16’s game against the Packers.

This is a big matchup for both teams, so the Bears are clearly happy to get one of their most productive defensive players back in the lineup.

Edmunds, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the first round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He signed a four-year, $12.659 million dollar rookie deal with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft that included a $7.286 million dollar signing bonus.

Buffalo exercised the fifth-year option for Edmunds which paid him $12.726 million in 2022. He later signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edmunds has appeared in 10 games and recorded 89 tackles and a sack.