Bears Working To Hire Antwaan Randle El As Asst. HC/WRs Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are working to finalize a deal to hire former Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El their new assistant head coach/WRs coach.

Randle El would follow new Bears HC Ben Johnson from Detroit to Chicago.

The Buccaneers interviewed Randle El for their offensive coordinator job last year.

Randle El, 45, was drafted in the second round out of Indiana in 2002. He converted from quarterback to receiver and played nine years as a multi-faceted weapon, scoring 27 total touchdowns receiving, returning and passing, before retiring in 2010.

Randle El started his coaching career in 2019, joining the Buccaneers’ staff as an assistant on offense under HC Bruce Arians. The Lions hired him as their WR coach in 2021.