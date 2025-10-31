Bengals Announce Two Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they activated DE Cedric Johnson from injured reserve and signed QB Sean Clifford from their practice squad to the active roster.

Clifford’s addition comes with some doubt over Joe Flacco‘s availability for Week 9, currently listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Clifford, 27, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons.

The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

He was among Green Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but was brought back to the team’s practice squad. He bounced on and off the unit before being cut this past August. The Bengals signed him to their practice squad in September.

In 2023, Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.