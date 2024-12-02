Bengals Cut WR Trenton Irwin

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have cut WR Trenton Irwin to make room for LB Shaka Heyward, who was promoted from the practice squad.

We have made the following roster moves: – Signed LB Shaka Heyward off the practice squad to the active roster

– Waived WR Trenton Irwin : https://t.co/mgawSTRpjB pic.twitter.com/6NUQC24Id7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 2, 2024

Irwin, 28, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

Irwin returned to Cincinnati on a one-year deal in 2024.

In 2024, Irwin has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 15 yards.