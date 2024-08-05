Bengals DE Cam Sample Out For 2024 With Torn Achilles

Bengals HC Zac Taylor told reporters that DE Cam Sample tore his Achilles and will miss the 2024 season, per Jay Morrison.
It’s a hit to Cincinnati’s edge rusher depth and an unfortunate setback for Sample who was in the final year of his rookie deal and looking to carve out a role.
Sample, 24, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named first team All-AAC in 2020. The Bengals drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Sample is in the final year of a four-year, $4,268,142 contract that includes a $788,142 signing bonus.
In 2023, Sample appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 29 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
