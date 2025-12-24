Bengals Designate C Matt Lee To Return From IR

The Bengals announced that they have designated C Matt Lee to return from injured reserve.

Lee was placed on IR back in October due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Jets.

Lee, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals out of Miami back in 2024.

He was able to crack the opening day roster and appeared in all 17 games as a rookie and had one start.

In 2025, Lee has appeared in five games for the Bengals, but has yet to start.

We will have more on Lee when it is available.