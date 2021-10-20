Bengals Designate OT Hakeem Adeniji To Return

The Bengals announced that OT Hakeem Adeniji has been designated to return from the non-football injury list. 

The team says Adeniji has a 21-day window to practice with the team before he has to be added back to the active roster. 

The second-year player tore his pectoral muscle back in June and needed surgery that was believed to be season-ending at the time. So this is a welcome boost for the Cincinnati offensive line. 

Adeniji, 23, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round out of Kansas in 2020. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $3.5 million deal and is set to make a base salary of $780,000 in 2021. 

In 2020, Adeniji appeared in 15 games and made five starts for the Bengals. 

