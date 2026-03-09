Bengals Non-Tendering RFA QB Jake Browning

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bengals are not tendering an offer to restricted free agent quarterback Jake Browning before the start of free agency.

This means that Browning will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming days.

Browning, 29, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Washington. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Browning signed a futures deal with Minnesota for the 2020 season. He was again waived coming out of camp and spent the year on the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2021.

Minnesota waived Browning coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later caught on with the Bengals. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster later in the season.

The Bengals signed Browning to a two-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent after he took over as the starter during QB Joe Burrow‘s injury in 2023. He’s slated to be a restricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Browning appeared in five games for the Bengals and made three starts while completing 64.8 percent of his passes for 771 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.