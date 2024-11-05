Bengals Officially Place RB Zack Moss & TE Erick All On IR

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have officially placed RB Zack Moss and TE Erick All on injured reserve.

Moss is out indefinitely and could miss the rest of the regular season with a neck injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Paul Dehner Jr. confirmed All tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

Moss, 26, was drafted by the Bills in the third round out of Utah in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,612,321 rookie contract that includes a $914,417 signing bonus.

The Bills traded Moss to the Colts in 2022 for Nyheim Hines. He then signed a two-year, $8 million contract with Cincinnati this past offseason.

In 2024, Moss has appeared in eight games for the Bengals and rushed for 242 yards on 74 carries (3.3 YPC) to go along with 23 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

All, 24, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round. He’s in the first year of his $4,813,104 rookie contract with Cincinnati which includes a $793,104 signing bonus

In 2024, All appeared in nine games for the Bengals and caught 20 passes for 158 yards receiving and no touchdowns.