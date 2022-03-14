Bengals Place Original-Round Tender On OL Fred Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals are placing an original-round tender on OL Fred Johnson.

The original-round tender will run the Bengals $2.433 million for the 2022 season and ensure that they can match any offer to him from another team. However, they wouldn’t receive any compensation should they decline to match.

Johnson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he’s been in Cincinnati ever since.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Bengals, making one start for them at guard.