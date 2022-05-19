Bengals Sign Fifth-Round S Tycen Anderson

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed fifth-round S Tycen Anderson to his rookie contract.

He joins first-round S Daxton Hill as Bengals draft picks to sign today.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Daxton Hill S Signed 2 Cam Taylor-Britt CB 3 Zachary Carter DT 4 Cordell Volson OT 5 Tycen Anderson S Signed 7 Jeffrey Gunter DE

Anderson, 22, was a three-year starter at Toledo and was named second-team All-MAC in 2020, first-team in 2021. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $3,966,082 rookie deal that also includes a $306,082 signing bonus.

During his five-year college career, Anderson appeared in 55 games and made 27 starts. He recorded 237 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions and 21 pass deflections.