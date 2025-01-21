Bengals Sign TE Cam Grandy To One-Year Extension

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed TE Cam Grandy to a one-year extension for the 2025 season.

Grandy, 24, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the season on the team’s practice squad before being signed to the active roster in November.

In 2024, Grandy appeared in eight games for the Bengals and caught all five targets for 28 yards.