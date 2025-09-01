Bengals Signing DT Mike Pennel

By
Tony Camino
-

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Bengals are signing former Chiefs DT Mike Pennel to the practice squad.

Mike Pennel

Here’s an updated look at the Bengals’ practice squad:

  1. RB Gary Brightwell
  2. OT Andrew Coker
  3. CB Jalen Davis
  4. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  5. G Jaxson Kirkland
  6. CB Bralyn Lux
  7. C Seth McLaughlin
  8. RB Kendall Milton
  9. WR Jordan Moore
  10. LB Maema Njongmeta
  11. DE Isaiah Thomas
  12. WR Isaiah Williams
  13. QB Brett Rypien
  14. T Javon Foster
  15. DB Russ Yeast
  16. DT Mike Pennel

Pennel, 34, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2014. He was waived towards the end of 2016 and was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

The Jets re-signed Pennel to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million in 2018 but New York declined his team option after one season. He signed on with the Patriots but was later released.

Pennel worked out for the Colts, Lions, Packers, and Cardinals before signing with Kansas City. The Chiefs later brought him back on a one-year deal before he ended up joining the Bears. He was placed on injured reserve and then released, however. 

From there, Pennel caught on with the Falcons’ practice squad and was on and off the roster before the Bears signed him to another contract before cutting him once more. He then rejoined the Chiefs practice squad for another stint with the team.

Kansas City re-signed Pennel to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He re-signed with the Chiefs again this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Pennel appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 25 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

