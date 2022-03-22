Bengals Waiving OT Fred Johnson

According to Adam Schefter, the Bengals are waiving OT Fred Johnson.

The team had just announced it was re-signing Johnson but Schefter says it was procedural. He had signed his tender as a restricted free agent but the signing of RT La’el Collins meant Cincinnati didn’t need him.

His $2.4 million tender will come off the books and he’s eligible to sign anywhere once he passes through waivers.

Johnson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived during the season.

The Bengals later claimed Johnson off of waivers and he’s been in Cincinnati ever since.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in five games for the Bengals, making one start for them at guard.