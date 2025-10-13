Bill Callahan Also Leaving The Titans

Titans OL coach Bill Callahan is also leaving Tennessee after the team parted ways with his son, Brian Callahan, according to Paul Kuharsky.

Callahan is viewed as one of the best offensive line coaches in football and should garner interest around the league.

He dealt with a multitude of injuries along the team’s offensive line and the unit didn’t live up to expectations in his two seasons in Nashville.

Callahan, 67, began his coaching career as an assistant at Illinois back in 1980. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Eagles as their offensive line coach in 1995.

The Raiders hired Callahan as their head coach in 2002 and he spent two years in the role before being fired after the 2003 season. From there, he had brief stints with Nebraska, the Jets and Cowboys before Washington hired him as their offensive line coach in 2015.

Washington promoted Callahan to interim head coach after they fired Jay Gruden. From there, he was hired by the Browns as their OL coach in 2020.

From there, the Titans hired Callahan as their offensive line coach back in 2024.

Under Callahan, Washington posted a 3-8 (27.3 percent) record.