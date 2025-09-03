Bills Add $8M In Cap Space By Restructuring LT Dion Dawkins

According to Field Yates, the Buffalo Bills have created just under $8 million in cap space by restructuring the contract for LT Dion Dawkins.

Buffalo had been projected to be in the red before this move once offseason cap accounting rules were relaxed, so this gives them a slight bit of wiggle room to operate in season.

Dawkins, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017 out of Temple. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

He was set to make a base salary of $9.3 million for 2024 after the team restructured his contract when he signed another three-year, $60 million extension.

In 2024, Dawkins appeared in 16 games for the Bills and started every game at left tackle.