Bills Also Set To Host WR Gabriel Davis For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, free agent WR Gabriel Davis is scheduled to visit the Bills next after his visit with the Steelers today.

Davis has taken a bunch of visits this offseason as teams monitor his health following a season-ending knee injury in 2024. This is the second time he’s visited the Steelers and Davis also met with the Saints, 49ers and Giants earlier this offseason.

Buffalo of course is where he started his career and he would have a lot of familiarity with the offense and teammates.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.