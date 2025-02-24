Bills Announce Four Additions To Coaching Staff

The Buffalo Bills have announced four additions to their coaching staff.

The full list includes:

Chris Tabor – Special Teams Coordinator

Ryan Nielsen – Senior Defensive Assistant

Mike Pellegrino – Nickels

Jason Rebrovich – Assistant Defensive Line

Tabor, 53, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich.

In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.