Bills Announce Several Promotions & Additions To Personnel/Analytics Staff

The Buffalo Bills today announced a series of promotions and additions to their personnel and analytics staff on Friday.

The full list includes:

Terrance Gray was promoted to Assistant General Manager

Andie Gosper was promoted to Assistant to the General Manager

MaryKathleen “MK” Collins was named Player Personnel Coordinator

RJ Webb was promoted to College Area Scout

Jay Hill was promoted to BLESTO College Scout

Ryan Moore was promoted to Manager of Football Administration and Operations

Dennis Lock was promoted to Vice President of Football Research

Luis Guilamo was promoted to Senior Director of Application Development

Warren Zorilla was promoted to Assistant Director of Application Development

Santino Parlato was promoted to Football Analyst

The Bills also announced the following promotions and additions to their medical staff:

Tabani Richards was promoted to Senior Assistant Athletic Director

Joe Micca was promoted to Senior Director of Rehabilitation and Player Health

Mike Micca was named Director of Rehab/Senior Assistant

Alyssa Lee was named Assistant Athletic Trainer

Gray interviewed for the Titans and Jaguars and GM vacancies this offseason and previously drew interest from the Chargers and Raiders for their GM jobs the year prior.

Gray worked in the player development and player personnel department for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2003 to 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as a college scout and spent 11 seasons in Minnesota.

The Bills hired Gray as their director of college scouting in 2017 and he was later promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.