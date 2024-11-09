Bills Announce Three Roster Moves, Place LB Baylon Spector On IR

The Buffalo Bills announced they have elevated WR Tyrell Shavers and WR KJ Hamler from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 10.

Additionally, the Bills have placed LB Baylon Spector on injured reserve.

Spector, 26, was a seventh-round pick to the Bills out of Clemson in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

In 2024, Spector has appeared in nine games for the Bills and recorded 34 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.