Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed DT Marcus Harris and released DT Devin Brandt-Epps in a corresponding move on Friday.

Harris, 24, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract but was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Texans re-signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose in October. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad soon after and re-signed him to a futures deal in January. New England cut him loose at the end of April.

During his college career, Harris appeared in 47 games and recorded 126 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass defenses, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.