Bills Complete HC Interview With Broncos QB Coach Davis Webb

The Buffalo Bills announced they have completed an interview with Broncos QB coach Davis Webb for their HC opening.

We have completed an interview with Davis Webb for our head coaching position.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bills HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Withdrawn)

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers (Withdrawn)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Interviewed)

Webb, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.