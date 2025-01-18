Bills Could Revisit QB Josh Allen’s Contract After The Season

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills could revisit the contract of QB Josh Allen after the season.

He currently has four years remaining on his deal and is set to make just $14.5 million next season on his front-loaded contract.

Allen, 28, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

In 2024, Allen appeared in 17 games for the Bills and threw for 3,731 yards while completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

