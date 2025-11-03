Bills Create $1.75M Of Cap Space By Reworking CB Taron Johnson’s Deal

The Buffalo Bills officially restructured the contract of CB Taron Johnson in recent days to create some extra cap space.
According to Field Yates, the Bills created $1.75 million of cap space by converting Johnson’s base salary into a signing bonus.
Johnson, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Weber State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Bills and in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $24 million extension.
He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of the deal when he agreed to a three-year, $31 million contract last year.
In 2025, Johnso has appeared in six games for the Bills and recorded 25 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.
