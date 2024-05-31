Bills Cut P Matt Haack

The Buffalo Bills announced they released P Matt Haack on Friday.

This comes as a corresponding move to signing former Olympic and NCAA wrestler, Gable Steveson.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals. He was let go in August and most recently caught on with the Browns as a replacement punter due to injury.

In 2023, Haack appeared in one game for the Browns and punted three times for a total of 155 yards.