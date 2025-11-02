Bills DE Michael Hoecht Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced after Sunday’s win over the Chiefs that DE Michael Hoecht suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

You can expect the Bills to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Hoecht served a six-game suspension for a PED violation to open the season.

Hoecht, 28, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020.

He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

The Rams re-signed Hoecht as a restricted free agent last year. He joined the Bills this offseason.

In 2025, Hoecht appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded three tackles and 1.5 sacks.