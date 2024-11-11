Bills Designate LB Matt Milano To Return

Bills HC Sean McDermott announced they are designating LB Matt Milano to return from injured reserve, per Ryan O’Halloran.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since mid-August with a biceps injury. McDermott clarified Milano will not return in time to face the Chiefs this week.

Milano, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions and two pass deflections.