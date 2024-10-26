Bills Elevating DT Eli Ankou & WR Jalen Vigil

The Bills announced on Saturday that they have elevated DT Eli Ankou and WR Jalen Virgil for Week 8.

Ankou, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills, and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers. He then spent time with the Bills and Titans before returning to Buffalo on a futures contract.

However, the Bills released him with an injury settlement at the start of the season and later brought him back to the taxi squad. In 2023, Ankou joined the Falcons but only appeared in one game.

