Bills Fear DT Ed Oliver Suffered Torn Biceps

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bills fear DT Ed Oliver suffered a torn biceps, which would sideline him indefinitely.

Schefter adds Oliver is undergoing an MRI to confirm the injury.

Oliver has already missed games this year due to an ankle injury and left Week 8 against the Panthers early with this biceps injury.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year, worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

We will have more news on Oliver as it becomes available.