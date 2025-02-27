Bills HC Sean McDermott On Extension For James Cook: ‘Business Part Going To Take Care Of Itself’

Bills HC Sean McDermott told reporters that it’s been a joy watching RB James Cook develop and added he believes Cook’s contract situation will eventually take care of itself.

“I love James,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “When you’re a coach — I’m gonna take the business part out of it for a second if I can —when you’re a coach and you’re on the field with the players, and you’re in the meetings watching them develop on the field, off the field. He’s a great example of the joys that comes with coaching; it’s developing and watching a young man develop in both those areas. And to go on the field, in this case, this season in particular, and have the success that he experienced, and how he helped our team, it’s just a great feeling as a coach to watch him do what he did. The business part is going to take care of itself. Brandon is on top of that and will be on top of that moving forward.”

Cook made some waves in the headlines this offseason after implying on social media that he is seeking $15 million per season in a new contract.

The $15 million AAV mark would trail only 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey among RBs, but Cook is coming off another season with 1,200 scrimmage yards where he added 18 total touchdowns. Cook has been incredibly efficient since entering the league and has shown how dynamic he can be with a heavier workload.

Cook later addressed his comments on social media and expressed a desire to maximize his worth.

“I just want to get what I deserve,” Cook said. “I’m gonna stand on what I stand on. I don’t want to feel like a cancer at all ‘cause I don’t like that attention. That’s not me, honestly. I’m just standing on business, man, and what I deserve.”

Cook, 25, is the younger brother of NFL RB Dalvin Cook. He won a National Championship at Georgia back in 2021 and was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2022 draft.

He is entering in the final year of a four-year, $5,832,057 rookie contract that includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus, and $2,391,590 guaranteed. Cook is set to have a base salary of $5.142 million in 2025.

In 2024, Cook appeared in 16 games for the Bills and rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards (4.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards (8.1 YPC) and two touchdowns.

