Bills Hire Mike Shula As Senior Offensive Assistant, Promote DL Coach Eric Washington

The Bills announced they have hired Mike Shula as a senior offensive assistant.

Buffalo also promoted DL coach Eric Washington to senior defensive assistant.

.@buffalobills coaching staff updates: pic.twitter.com/hbl88LGiGY — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 15, 2022

Shula has ties to the coaching staff from shared time together with the Panthers and will offer an experienced sounding board for first-time OC Ken Dorsey.

Shula, 56, began his NFL coaching career back in 1988 as an offensive assistant for the Buccaneers. He later worked for the Dolphins and Bears before being hired as the head coach at Alabama.

After he was let go, Shula returned to the NFL as a QB coach with the Jaguars in 2007. He was hired to the same role with the Panthers in 2011. Carolina promoted Shula to offensive coordinator a few years later and he remained in the position for the five seasons.

Shula joined the Giants in 2018 as the offensive coordinator but was let go after the 2019 season. He joined the Broncos as their QB coach and was in the role the past two seasons.