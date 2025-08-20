Bills Hosted Three Players Including WR Gabriel Davis

The Buffalo Bills hosted three players at their facility on Wednesday, including WR Gabriel Davis.

They also tried out DB Zy Alexander and RB Elijah Young, both of whom were signed to the roster.

Davis has taken a bunch of visits this offseason as teams monitor his health following a season-ending knee injury in 2024. He visited the Steelers a second time and also met with the Saints, 49ers and Giants earlier this offseason.

Buffalo of course is where he started his career and he would have a lot of familiarity with the offense and teammates.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.