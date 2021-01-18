Bills Hosting QB Chad Kelly & K Tristan Vizcaino

The Buffalo Bills are hosting QB Chad Kelly and K Tristan Vizcaino for visits this week, according to Field Yates.

Yates adds that the Bills are essentially bringing the two players in as “quarantine options” in the case that they end up shorthanded during the AFC Championship Game.

Kelly, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.464 million contract that included a $64,270 signing bonus, but was waived in October of last year after being arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.

The Colts waived Kelly after serving his two-game suspension before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after. Indianapolis promoted him to their active roster in November.

During his college career, Kelly threw for 6,858 yards while completing 63.9 percent of his passes to go along with 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.