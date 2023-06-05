Bills Officially Announce Ed Oliver Extension

The Buffalo Bills announced they have officially signed DT Ed Oliver to a four-year extension.

At $17 million per year in annual salary, Oliver’s deal is tied for No. 13 in terms of interior rushers along with 49ers DT Arik Armstead.

Oliver, 25, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2022, Oliver appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 34 tackles, 25 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, three pass defenses and a safety.