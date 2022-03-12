Bills P Matt Haack Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Tom Pelissero, Bills P Matt Haack agreed to a pay cut to remain in Buffalo, which will reduce his salary from $1.8 million to $1.135 million in 2022.

The new contract also voids the final year of his deal, making him a free agent in 2023, per Pelissero.

Haack, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020.

He then signed on with the Bills when testing the open market in 2021.

In 2021, Haack played in all 17 games for the Bills and punted 52 times, and averaged 42.9 yards per punt.