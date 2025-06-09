Bills & Packers Had Trade Talks Surrounding Jaire Alexander Before Release

Jordan Schultz reports the Bills and Packers had trade talks this offseason about CB Jaire Alexander before he was released on Monday morning.

Schultz adds it’s unclear whether the Bills are still interested after using a first-round pick on CB Maxwell Hairston, but they had previously shown legitimate interest in the veteran.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He is scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown, and seven pass defenses.

