Bills Place DT Ed Oliver On IR Among Other Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they have placed DT Ed Oliver on injured reserve with his torn biceps injury, which is expected to sideline him for the rest of the regular season at least.

We have have the following roster moves: – Signed DT Jordan Phillips and S Jordan Poyer to the active roster

– Placed DT Ed Oliver on Injured Reserve

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year, worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver has appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

