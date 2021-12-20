Bills Place Three On COVID-19 List Including DE A.J. Epenesa

The Buffalo Bills officially placed DE A.J. Epenesa and practice squad OT Bobby Hart and DE Mike Love on the COVID 19-list Monday.

Epenesa, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,877,299 rookie contract that includes a $1,834,399 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Epenesa recorded 101 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, seven pass defenses, one fumble recovery, nine forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.